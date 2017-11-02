Pages Navigation Menu

Africa is back in oil firms’ sights – Business Day

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Business


Business Day

Africa is back in oil firms' sights
Business Day
Oil and gas companies operating in Africa are resuming investment in selected midstream and downstream projects but exploration remains subdued, according to the PwC 2017 Africa oil & gas review, released on Wednesday. The pick-up in mid-and …

