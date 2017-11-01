African Development Bank Denies calling off Loans to Nigeria – TV360
African Development Bank Denies calling off Loans to Nigeria
TV360
The African Development Bank, AfDB has refuted reports saying it has called off loan deals with the Nigerian Government. Director, Communication and External Relations of AfDB, Victor Oladokun, in a statement also reitereatted its committment and …
African Development Bank says could consider $400 mln loan for Nigeria
African Development Bank supports Nigerian Government's Economic Recovery Efforts
Nigeria: AfDB confirms $400-million loan
