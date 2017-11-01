AGF regrets sorry state of nation’s prisons

•Says prison condition violates inmates’ rights

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has regretted the sorry state of affairs in the nation’s prisons.

Malami noted that, not only are the prisons overcrowded with mostly awaiting trial inmates, they are without the necessary facilities.

He argued that the condition in which inmates were kept in the nation’s prisons is not only a violation of required international standard, it violate the rights of the inmates.

Malami spoke in Abuja yesterday while inaugurating a stakeholders’ committee to oversee the implementation of the Federal Executive Council’s directive to fast track the decongestion of prisons.

He said: “The current state of our prisons is unfortunately very alarming. There is no gainsaying that the facilities are vastly overcrowded with inmates and the environment mostly not conducive, therefore defeating the primary purpose of the prisons as primarily reformation centres.

“As a matter of fact, the state of our prisons directly touches on the fundamental human rights of these inmates and constitutes a violation of those rights.

“It is particularly worrisome that about 70 per cent of the inmates in Nigerian prisons are awaiting trial. This is rather embarrassing and an indictment of the national justice system.

“This situation contradicts international standards, including those provided in the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) that provides for limited use of pre-trial detention only when certain conditions are present,” Malami said.

He noted that past efforts at decongesting the nation’s prisons have not been particularly successful, a development that informed the new initiative.

The AGF said the role of the committee will include to come up with an effective strategy in the form of a road map and comprehensive action plan to ensure that permanent gains were achieved in the task of reforming and decongesting the nation’s correctional institutions.

Some of the measures to be adopted include the creation of a case management system to integrate existing prison information systems in some parts of the country, and review of cases of inmates awaiting trial for up to five years and of inmates eligible for prerogative of mercy periodically.

Other measures, Malami said, include the application of the provisions of Part 44, sections 453, 460 and 468 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) on no-custodial sentencing, and liaising with the National Assembly on the need for the prompt passage of the Nigeria Prison and Correctional Services Bill.

Malami also stressed the need for collaboration with Chief Judges of the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on ways to fast track prison decongestion, and working with states’ Attorneys-General to develop necessary prison decongestion policy.

The committee’s Chairman and Chief Judge of the High Court of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello assured that his committee would do a thorough job.

Justice Bello noted that states were reluctant to adopt the ACJA, a development partially responsible for delay in the administration of criminal cases and prison congestion.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage state Governors to adopt the ACJA as a way of ensure prompt handling of criminal cases and elimination of congestion in prisons.

