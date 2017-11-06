AGF stops Obono-Obla panel

•Aide declines comment

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed discomfort about the activities of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SIPRPP).

The panel is headed by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Mr.Okoi Obono- Obla.

The panel set up under the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, was constituted in August by the government.

However, the Vice President is said to be unhappy with the way the panel’s Chairman was exercising his power.

Although no details of any wrongdoing was disclosed, Obono-Obla is alleged to have disregarded Civil Service’s established administrative procedures and protocols.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami disclosed this in a November 1, 2017 letter to Obono-Obla, a copy of which was sighted at the weekend.

It was learnt that Malami’s letter was informed by an earlier letter by the VP and in which he (the VP) complained about the activities of the Obono-Obla-led panel.

It was learnt that the AGF has now asked Obono-Obla to halt further activities in his capacity as the Chairman of the panel.

The AGF, according to a source within the Federal Ministry of Justice, has also asked Obono-Obla to provide an up-to-date report of the panel’s activities till date, and to seek clearance from the Minister of Justice before taking further actions.

Obono-Obla is said to have also been asked to seek clearance from the AGF before granting interviews.

The AGF in his letter in which he acknowledged receipt of the letter from Osinbajo, expressed his concerns on the activities of the Panel which runs contrary to the enabling Act establishing it.

He also noted that “the activities of the Panel run foul or contrary to established administrative procedures and protocols in the Federal Civil Service structure.

“In view of the foregoing, coupled with the directives contained in the letter under reference, you are hereby directed to refrain from any further action or taking any step in your capacity as the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property with immediate effect until directed otherwise by His Excellency, the Vice President.

“While you are to await further instructions in respect of the panel’s mandate, you are hereby directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the panel to the undersigned for onward transmission to the Vice President.

“Furthermore, you are required to henceforth seek clearance from the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters.”

Obono-Obla confirmed the AGF’s letter to him, but declined to comment on its content or react to issues contained in it.

He said he would not comment because it was still an issue between him and the AGF.

He said the issue referred to was contained in a letter the AGF wrote to him, and to which he was preparing his response.

Obono-Obla said it would be wrong for him to discuss such an issue in the media when he had not responded to the AGF’s letter.

“I cannot comment. Is it about the letter from the AGF to me? Who took it to the Press? We have to find out first.

“Because. it is a private communication from the AGF to me, and to which he requires me to react. And to which I am preparing my reaction.

“So, I don’t know why it should be made a matter of controversy in the media.

“I will have to first react to the minister’s letter before answering any questions from the media,” Obono-Obla said

The post AGF stops Obono-Obla panel appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

