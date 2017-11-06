AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund
The Nation Newspaper
Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the Federal Government has no record of spending of N388.304 billion London Paris Club Loan refund by 35 states. Idris stated this before Justice Muslim …
States' spending of Paris Club loan refund confidential – AG
We can't disclose how states spent N388.3bn Paris club refund, says FG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!