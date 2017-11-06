Pages Navigation Menu

AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund

The Nation Newspaper

AGF to court: Fed Govt has no record of how states spent N388b Paris Club refund
The Nation Newspaper
Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the Federal Government has no record of spending of N388.304 billion London Paris Club Loan refund by 35 states. Idris stated this before Justice Muslim …
States' spending of Paris Club loan refund confidential – AGThe Punch
We can't disclose how states spent N388.3bn Paris club refund, says FGTheCable

