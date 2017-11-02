Aguero Secures City Record in 4-2 Win at Napoli in CL – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Aguero Secures City Record in 4-2 Win at Napoli in CL
U.S. News & World Report
Sergio Aguero's goal made him Manchester City's all-time leading scorer and the English Premier League leader overcame a fast-paced start from Napoli for a 4-2 victory Wednesday to book a spot in the knockout phase of the Champions League. Nov.
