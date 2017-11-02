Aguero Secures City Record in 4-2 Win at Napoli in CL – U.S. News & World Report

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Sports


Aguero Secures City Record in 4-2 Win at Napoli in CL
Sergio Aguero's goal made him Manchester City's all-time leading scorer and the English Premier League leader overcame a fast-paced start from Napoli for a 4-2 victory Wednesday to book a spot in the knockout phase of the Champions League. Nov.
Sergio Aguero: Why Man City's record-breaking striker is so special – Alan ShearerBBC Sport
Aguero makes history as Man City earn famous European win at NapoliESPN FC (blog)
Spurs, Man City qualify on good night for English clubsWashington Post
Express.co.uk –Eurosport.co.uk –Independent.ie –Reuters
all 199 news articles »

