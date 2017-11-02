Ailing ex-VP Ekwueme stable, says family

Ailing Second Republic Vice-President Alex Ekwueme is stable, his family said last night.

A statement by the family signed by the Igwe of Oko, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, said Dr Ekwueme “was on Sunday 29th October 2017 admitted into hospital for a chest infection.

“It will be recalled that the former Vice-President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

“His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the meantime.

“The family would like to express its profound gratitude to all Nigerians who have shown concern over this development and requests their sustained support and prayers as he continues to make a full recovery.”

Ekwueme took ill at the weekend at his home in Enugu. He was taken to the hospital in the Coal city.

There was anxiety among his family members and political friends when they got the news of his situation.

He was admitted at the Neurosurgery section of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Memphys Hospital before being transferred abroad ostensibly on an air ambulance.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ohaegbulam, declined to speak on the ailing politician and one-time presidential aspirant.

Dr. Ndubuisi Chika said it was the hospital’s policy not to divulge information on the health status of their patients

“You can only get such information from the next of kin or any other relative of the patient,” the doctor said.

At the Independence Layout residence of the former Vice President, no of the member of the family was ready to speak although the number of visitors

The post Ailing ex-VP Ekwueme stable, says family appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

