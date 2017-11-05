Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari wailing because of high-level fraud – Sule Lamido

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has noted that the level of corruption in the current administration has sent the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari and her daughter Zahra wailing. The former foreign affairs minister said this in an interview with Vanguard where he also noted that Chairman of the Presidential […]

