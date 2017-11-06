Akachi Adimora-Ezigbo, two others relive Fanny Coker’s memory – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Akachi Adimora-Ezigbo, two others relive Fanny Coker's memory
Vanguard
Three female African writers – Ros Martin (UK), Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (Nigeria) and Vida Rawlins (St Kitts), in a creative unity, weaved a moving tale in a film in memory of Fanny (Fumnanya) Coker (1767-1820) titled “Daughters of Igbo woman” to mark …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!