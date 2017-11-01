Akintola, Kalu condole with Goje

A seNIOR Advocate of Nigeria Chief Adeniyi Akintola has expressed shock at the death of wife of former Governor of Gombe State Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma-Goje.

Akintola, in a statement yesterday, described the deceased as “a humble woman and a pillar of support to Senator Goje”.

He urged the family to take consolation in the fact that the deceased knew her God before her death.

The statement reads: “It is a great loss, particularly to me, who has built a relationship with her as a sister and friend.

“She was a pillar of support to you, particularly during the turbulent periods of the locust years in Gombe, manning the home front for you effectively.

“Our consolation is that she knew her God and the fact that you took care of her is a testimony of the undying love and bond that existed between you.

“On behalf of myself, my family and members of the legal team, I am sending this heartfelt condolence to you, Fatimo, and all her siblings. May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus.”

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has also commiserated with Goje.

Kalu, in a condolence message, said: “I received with shock the news of the death of your wife. The deceased was humble and easygoing, and these qualities made her popular among her peers. “May Allah grant Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma-Goje Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

