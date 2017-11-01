Akon to host AFRIMA 2017 in Lagos

Multi-award winning African-American music star Akon is to host the 4th annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled to hold on November 12 at the Eko Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to a statement by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA yesterday, the Senegal-born …

The post Akon to host AFRIMA 2017 in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

