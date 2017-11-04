Akwa Ibom Assembly confirms 2 Commissioner nominees

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly at plenary on Friday confirmed two nominees for the position of commissioners in the state executive council. Those confirmed were Mr Ibanga Akpabio from Essien Udim Local Government Area and Prof. Victor Bassey from Oruk Anam Local Government Area. The House also ratified the appointment of Mr Umana Sam…

