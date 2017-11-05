All The Right Ways You Can Choose To Wear Tan Chinos

Tan coloured chinos are a wardrobe essential for every man who considers himself stylish but not many know how to rock them the right way. Whether you have tan chinos in your wardrobe or you’re thinking of adding them to your outfits, here are all the right ways you can wear them and look exceptionally stylish.

The Sailor Style

The sailor style is one that was by the blend of navy blue and white stripes. It works well with tan chinos, which provides a neutral foundation for the former to build on. It also reinforces the breezy vibe of the hot season through the lighter trouser material and providing a deep shade of blue to contrast with the washed-out pant colour.

You can also choose to roll up the cuff and flash some of your ankle with espadrilles or by donning simple canvas trainers.

The Baby Blue Blend

Wearing a powdery blue top which may either be a T-shirt or an unbuttoned shirt worn over tossed over a white tee and along with a tan chinos never fails. This blend helps to give you a flattering contrast between the warm khaki of your trousers and the cool blue of your top.

This combination is no in the bit flashy but it offers a clean combination that can be thrown and worn together with minimal effort. More so, the pale colours of this style also give you the opportunity to become bolder with your footwear.

Something as flashy as a tasseled loafer or colourful driving shoe will blend well with this outfit and put you in the spotlight just the way you want.

Blend With Some Denim

Wearing a denim jackets offers a blue contrast with the colour of the chinos. Moreover, the soft rumpled denim contrasts with the texture of your trousers’ too. Denim jackets and chambray shirts always offer reliability, as they partner well with khaki pants. This allows you to wear a denim jackets without having to commit to a Canadian tuxedo.

White’s Always Works

One thing that always works is your ever reliable white T-shirt as it partners perfectly with almost any cloth that comes out of your wardrobe. Chinos are not an exception, as white shirts pair well with them, especially when a pair of sleek white trainers complete this failsafe casual outfit.

You can choose to wear a white Oxford shirt as it provides a slightly smarter option. You can also complement it nicely with a navy blue blazer, while wearing a pair of brown brogues or loafers showcased by a rolled cuff.

Going Along With Red

Wearing shirts that come in a rusty red colour or those that come as earthy browns help to give your khaki chinos a rich vibe suitable for both the got and cold seasons. Think of a burgundy and white gingham shirt with your tan chinos, paired with desert boots on a casual Friday.

Brown leather shoes helps provide a smarter touch that you can appear in at your office. You can also employ trainers with a touch of red to echo your top and look the best you can.

