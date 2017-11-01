Ambrose: I’m ready for Eagles return

Super Eagles’ defender, Efe Ambrose has vowed to fight for a place if handed a recall to the national team ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking from his base in Scotland, the Hibernian FC star said he is in top shape and raring to go.

His words: ”I’m very passionate about Nigeria, the national team and I will be willing to serve whenever I’m being called upon.

“I know the national team coach has a lot of good players at his disposal but it won’t be out of place to give a try out.

“I think it would be advisable to widen our scope and give other players the opportunity to prove themselves in the friendlies lined up ahead of the World Cup.

“This is not to castigate the present crop of players as they were excellent in the World Cup qualifiers but let’s sweat it out and select the best for the competition, ” the AFCON 2013 winner advised.

Ambrose starred for 90 minute in Hibernian FC 1-0 away win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

