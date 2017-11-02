America RoboRave to train Nigerians on STEM education via robotics

By Funmi Ajumobi, Amaka Abayomi & Elizabeth Uwandu

IN a bid to improve learning process in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, the United States of America in partnership with RoboRave International, a U.S-based robotics academic, has initiated a week-long robotics workshop for 460 elementary, secondary, and university students in Lagos and Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The workshop which seeks to boost technology education in Nigeria by engaging participants in hands-on robotics activities to stimulate their interest in math and science as well as build careers in the STEM fields; will have donation of100 robots and 40 robots to participating schools by RoboRave and the US Consulate-General, Lagos respectively.

Present at the opening of the training held at the American Corner, Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB), Yaba, Lagos, US Consul-General, Mr. John Bray and Public Affairs Officer, Darcy Zotter, Russ Fisher-Ives, RoboRAVE International Director of Global Programmes; Brian Montoya, RoboRAVE North America Director and Mr. Kingsley Imade, Programme partner and director, RoboRAVE Nigeria.

In his speech, Bray explained that the US Mission was to support capacity building that will enable participants become solution givers through technology in the face of globalisation, adding, “In a world that’s becoming increasingly technology-driven, it’s more important than ever before for our youth to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to become innovators, educators, researchers and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our world, both today and tomorrow.”

