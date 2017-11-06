Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe goes to court – Westport News

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Westport News

American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe goes to court
Westport News
U.S. Citizen Martha O' Donovan appears at the Harare Magistrates court escorted by a plain clothes police officer shielding her face in Harare, Saturday, November, 4, 2017. Police arrested and charged Donavan … more. Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP.
American woman charged in Zimbabwe with subversion, insulting President Robert MugabeDeathRattleSports.com
Police arrest American national over tweetThe Zimbabwe Daily
Zimbabwe court upholds charge against US citizen accused of subversionNasdaq
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.