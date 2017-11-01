American Rapper Rick Ross, Tuface, others to thrill fans at Calabar carnival

WorldStage

American Rapper, William Roberts II, a.k.a Rick Ross, Tuface, and Techno will perform at the Calabar Carnival scheduled for Dec. 26. Ross featured in Psquare (now splitted) musical video titled: `Beautiful Onyinye.' Mr Ikobi Ikobi, a Commissioner in …



and more »