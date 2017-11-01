American Rapper Rick Ross, Tuface, others to thrill fans at Calabar carnival

American Rapper, William Roberts II, a.k.a Rick Ross, Tuface, and Techno will perform at the Calabar Carnival scheduled for Dec. 26. Ross featured in Psquare (now splitted) musical video titled: `Beautiful Onyinye.’ Mr Ikobi Ikobi, a Commissioner in the Cross River Carnival Commission in charge of media, disclosed this on Wednesday in a telephone interview…

The post American Rapper Rick Ross, Tuface, others to thrill fans at Calabar carnival appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

