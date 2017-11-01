Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Americans ‘evenly split’ over need to regulate Facebook and other big tech – The Guardian

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Americans 'evenly split' over need to regulate Facebook and other big tech
The Guardian
Voters in the US are evenly divided over whether to regulate technology companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook that enable the targeting of users based on their political interests, according to a survey that suggests many Americans remain
Russian meddling: 5 things tech giants need to tell CongressCBS News
A new way to safeguard America against threats to our electionsThe Hill
Senators blast Facebook, Twitter, Google in Russia probePittsburgh Post-Gazette
WIRED –Boston Herald –Columbia Journalism Review –WorldStage
all 43 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.