Anambra Governorship poll: Council wants security agencies to be proactive

Chief Bartho Igwedibia, the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra, has urged security agencies to be proactive in tackling rising cases of political misconducts in Anambra.

Igwedibia made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Akwa.

He said reports of destruction of billboards, posters and hate speeches by political opponents were becoming rampant, ahead of the state’s Nov. 18 governorship election.

He added that though the state was currently enjoying relative peace, it would allay some people’s fears if security agencies could take proactive steps to nip rising incidences of political misconducts

in the bud before the election.

Igwedibia said “hate speeches and inciting comments by contestants and party chieftains are not what Anambra people want to hear. Parties and their candidates should try and tell the people what they intend to do to further develop the state.”

He noted that IPAC in the state had not endorsed any candidate for the governorship election, adding that it recognised 36 political parties.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to do everything possible to ensure transparent conduct of the election in the state.

