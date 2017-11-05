Anambra governorship poll:Resist temptation of thuggery, NUP candidate urges youths

Chief Justin Nnoli-Amaechi, the governorship candidate of National Unity Party (NUP) has advised the youth in Anambra to resist the temptation of being used as thugs during the Nov.18 governorship election.

Nnoli-Amaechi gave the advice while inaugurating his state-wide campaign at Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He expressed dismay that some overzealous contestants perceived the election as a do-or-die affair and ready to engage thugs to do their biddings besides committing billions of naira to induce voters during the election.

The NUP governorship candidate explained that the challenge state facing the state was dearth of selfless leaders to transform the vision of state for development.

“Most frightening and regrettable is the speed in which some political leaders sacrifice moral probity and financial decency to the whims and caprices of corruption, bad governance and befuddled vision.

“It is shameful and disheartening to see state such as Anambra, so abundantly blessed with human and natural resources, reeling under such humiliating level of want, deprivation, and excruciating poverty,’’ he said.

He urged the people to come out in their large number and vote for candidates of their choice but assured his supporters that he would tackle the development of Anambra on five pillars.

“The NUP under my leadership will ensure that our five pillar-policy of quality and affordable healthcare; education; agriculture; human capital development and industrialisation are religiously and vigorously implemented.’’

He said that his mission, tagged “Liberation Mandate’’ is to salvage the state from years of socio-economic and political retrogression and put it on a solid foundation of growth in all sectors.

Mr Ifeanyi Nweke, a national official of NUP who handed over the party’s flag to Nnoli-Amaechi, said the party was happy with the pedigree of its governorship candidate in the Nov.18 election.

“Our resolve as a party is that, anybody that will fly our party’s flag must be known from his roots and it is to justify this that Adazi-Ani was selected as the venue for today’s event.

“As a party, we are indeed happy with the testimonies of philanthropic life of Nnoli-Amaechi as a private man in his area.

‘’If he could do all that were said with his personal wealth, Anambra state will live to tell a positive story of him as a governor,’’he said.

Contributing, the state Chairman of NUP, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuonwu, said Nnoli-Amaechi’s choice was informed by his track records, noting that a lot of indigenes had benefited from his scholarship scheme among other gestures.

