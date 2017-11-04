Anambra guber: Ifeanyi Ubah dumps PDP for APGA, gives reasons

Oil magnate and Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Ubah also declared his support for Governor of Anambra state and candidate of APGA in the November 18 governorship election, Willie Obiano. Recall that the […]

Anambra guber: Ifeanyi Ubah dumps PDP for APGA, gives reasons

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

