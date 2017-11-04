Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra guber: Ifeanyi Ubah dumps PDP for APGA, gives reasons

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Oil magnate and Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Ubah also declared his support for Governor of Anambra state and candidate of APGA in the November 18 governorship election, Willie Obiano. Recall that the […]

Anambra guber: Ifeanyi Ubah dumps PDP for APGA, gives reasons

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.