Anambra guber: INEC releases security report

A pre-election Security Assessment Report has predicted that the Nov 18, Anambra Governorship Election would be generally peaceful. The report, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja, relied on a research conducted by the Electoral Institute (TEI), a research arm of […]

Anambra guber: INEC releases security report

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

