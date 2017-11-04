Anthony Martial Insists He Can Add More Goals And Assists To His Game

Anthony Martial was linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford but the Frenchman has been telling MUTV he’s pretty content – even if he thinks he could have been more ruthless in front of goal.

“At the moment I’m happy, even if I could have done more, scored more goals and made more decisive passes.

“I think the difference is that last year I didn’t have a good season but, for now, things are going pretty well.

“I’m achieving my objectives and I hope to score a lot more by the end of the season.

“I must continue to keep up good performances for my club and if I’ve got the chance to start over there [for France], I will do the best I can.”

All four of Martial’s Premier League goals this season have been scored in games he started on the bench.

