Anti-grazing law: Fulani herdsmen flee Benue

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barely 24 hours after Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom declared war on open grazing in the state, Fulani herdsmen have started leaving the state. The zonal leader of the Fulani socio cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in charge of North central states, Alhaji Gidado Idris Bebeji told newsmen on Wednesday that the new law […]

