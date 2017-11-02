Anti-grazing law: Fulani herdsmen flee Benue

Barely 24 hours after Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom declared war on open grazing in the state, Fulani herdsmen have started leaving the state. The zonal leader of the Fulani socio cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in charge of North central states, Alhaji Gidado Idris Bebeji told newsmen on Wednesday that the new law […]

Anti-grazing law: Fulani herdsmen flee Benue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

