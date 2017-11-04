Anti-open grazing law: Benue set to clamp down on trespassers

COMMISSIONER for Information in Benue State, Mr. Lawrence Onoja Jr. yesterday said the state government will clamp down heavily on people who chose to be on the wrong side of the Anti-Open Grazing law. This is even as men suspected to be herdsmen last night attacked five settlements in Logo local government area, injuring […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

