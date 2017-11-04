Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-open grazing law: Benue set to clamp down on trespassers

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  COMMISSIONER for Information in Benue State, Mr. Lawrence Onoja Jr. yesterday said the state government will clamp down heavily on people who chose to be on the wrong side of the Anti-Open Grazing law. This is even as men suspected to be herdsmen last night attacked five settlements in Logo local government area, injuring […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.