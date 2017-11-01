Anti-open grazing law: Cattle dealers lament in Benue

Cattle dealers in Benue say their business is on the verge of collapse because of the anti-open grazing law, which comes into effect on Wednesday. Some officials of the Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria made the claim, while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday. They said that the law failed to differentiate between herdsmen and cattle dealers, adding that action had consequently affected the business of cattle dealers.

