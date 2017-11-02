Anxiety grips banks over Nov. 3 deadline for BVN – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Anxiety grips banks over Nov. 3 deadline for BVN
The Nation Newspaper
Banks were gripped yesterday by the fear of a major liquidity crisis should the government pull out funds belonging to customers without Bank Verification Number (BVN). The deadline given by the court for such customers to lose their cash is tomorrow.
GOVERNMENT AND BVN DEFAULTERS
