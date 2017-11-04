APC chairman assassinated by unknown gunmen

The chairman of Action Democratic Party in Jos East Local Government Area, Josiah Waziri Fursom, has been killed by unknown assassins. The party’s Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, said Fursom was murdered by assassins on Thursday night. He said the victim’s “body was riddled with 16 bullets.” “We urge security officials to do the needful, …

