APC Chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Loses His First Son, Jide Tinubu

APC Chieftain, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide Tinubu to the cold hands of death. Late Jide is a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

The late lawyer had served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001. Prior to this, he had brief stints with Cargo Maritime, Paris – France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialize in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.

It is indeed a great lose to Chief Tinubu and all his friends and colleagues has been sympathizing with him since the sad story broke out, the latest being the speaker of house of reps.

Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday condoles with the family of the national leader, All Progressives Congress, [APC], Bola Tinubu over the lost of their son, Jide. The speaker commiserated with the Tinubu family on their loss in a statement he released to newsmen.

The statement reads;

“I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son “I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Tinubu’s son. “It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time. I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” He said