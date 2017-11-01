Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC has redefined Enugu politics – Chris-Baywood Ibe

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain and major financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Emperor Chris-Baywood Ibe has boasted that the party has changed the face of politics in the State. Ibe, who spoke against the backdrop of the November 4 Local Government election in the state, said the entrance of the APC in the […]

APC has redefined Enugu politics – Chris-Baywood Ibe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.