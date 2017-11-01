APC has redefined Enugu politics – Chris-Baywood Ibe

A chieftain and major financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Emperor Chris-Baywood Ibe has boasted that the party has changed the face of politics in the State. Ibe, who spoke against the backdrop of the November 4 Local Government election in the state, said the entrance of the APC in the […]

APC has redefined Enugu politics – Chris-Baywood Ibe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

