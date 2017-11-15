 ”APC Is The Real Igbo Party” – Ojukwu’s Son Speaks At Buhari’s Campaign Rally Visit In Anambra | Nigeria Today
”APC Is The Real Igbo Party” – Ojukwu’s Son Speaks At Buhari’s Campaign Rally Visit In Anambra

Posted on Nov 15, 2017 in Politics | 1 comment

President Buhari visits Anambra state, chopper landed at about 1:09pm 12 state governors, 18 ministers, 10 former governors attend, Ojukwu’s first Son joins APC Anambra APC Governorship grand finale rally, Emeka Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo Jrn, APGA leader in Anambra State joins APC, says APC is the real Igbo party Thank you our dear father and […]

