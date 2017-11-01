Appear next Tuesday or face arrest – Senate warns IG of Police, Idris

Pages Navigation Menu

The ongoing Senate probe into various allegations against the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris was stalled on Wednesday, following the inability of the Police Boss to appear before the committee. Senate, however, insisted that the IGP must appear next Tuesday. Senator Isah Hamman Misau (Bauchi Central), had accused IGP Idris of unduly promoting officers of […]

