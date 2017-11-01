Apple vs. Android In SA – Customer Satisfaction Scores Revealed

The stats are out and it’s another win for iPhone. Obviously.

The stylish tech brand topped the list again, proving to be South Africa’s favourite smartphone for the fifth year in a row, thanks to the South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi).

Consulta did the market research, focusing on mobile handset usage in our country and brand’s ability to meet customer expectations. 1 405 randomly selected candidates participated.

What they found was no surprise: as a nation, we were most satisfied with iPhone. This was followed by the Chinese counterpart, Huawei, with Southern Korea’s Samsung holding strong at number three.

André Schreuder, CEO of Consulta said that:

Although Apple and Samsung have maintained their dominance in the minds of their customers, Huawei has made strong inroads to grow its market share since last year.

Apple’s brand perception across a variety of linked devices such as tablets, laptops and watches has contributed to customers viewing it as a high-quality brand that meets their needs in a reliable way.

But we knew this already… Apple is the business! It claimed an SAcsi score of 84 out of 100, leaving it well above SA’s industry average of 79,7. It also continued to see growth, adding an extra 0,5 points to its 2016 score of 83,5.

What about the others?

“Other handset manufacturers – including the likes of Sony, Blackberry and LG among others, were grouped together is the survey. They experienced an overall decline in customer satisfaction to 75.1 in 2017, down from 77.5 in 2016 and 82.4 in 2015.”

Ja, ja. Can you guess what’s in my pocket?

[source:fin24]

