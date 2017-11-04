Aramide Talked About The Day She Lost All Respect For Onyeka Onwenu [Video]

Nigerian alternative singer, Aramide, who talked about her new single ‘Jomo’ in an interview with NET, recounted the incident that made her lose her respect for one of her childhood inspirations, Onyeka Onwenu. Aramide who narrated what happened after she stuck around the veteran singer for a photo, said; ‘I was still really new in …

The post Aramide Talked About The Day She Lost All Respect For Onyeka Onwenu [Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

