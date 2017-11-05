Arrest friends of APC government who are corrupt – Senator Sani to Buhari

SENATOR representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has reinvigorated the popular outcry about the ongoing anti graft war, saying that for the fight against corruption to be successful, it must be all encompassing. “The government must arrest both friends and foes,” he said Sani reiterated that if the fight against corruption must succeed it must […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

