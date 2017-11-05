Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arrest friends of APC government who are corrupt – Senator Sani to Buhari

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATOR representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has reinvigorated the popular outcry about the ongoing anti graft war, saying that for the fight against corruption to be successful, it must be all encompassing. “The government must arrest both friends and foes,” he said Sani reiterated that if the fight against corruption must succeed it must […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.