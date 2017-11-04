Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal Star’s Leg Might Get Amputated | Photos

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Spanish midfielder has struggled through a hellish year, and could have had his foot amputated following the severity of his injury.   Injury-ravaged Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that he almost lost his foot during his lay-off. The talented 32-year-old has not played for Arsenal since October 2016, but his problems go back …

The post Arsenal Star’s Leg Might Get Amputated | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.