Arsene Wenger tells Gareth Southgate to hand Jack Wilshere England recall
The Independent
Arsene Wenger tells Gareth Southgate to hand Jack Wilshere England recall
The Independent
Arsene Wenger has urged Gareth Southgate to name Jack Wilshere in his England squad tomorrow. Wilshere has never been picked by Southgate but is in contention for the forthcoming Wembley friendlies against Germany next Friday and Brazil the …
