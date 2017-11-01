Pages Navigation Menu

Aruna Quadri shoots up to 27 in latest ITTF ranking

The Nation Newspaper

Aruna Quadri shoots up to 27 in latest ITTF ranking
The Nation Newspaper
Winning the 2017 Polish Open coupled with his performance at the ITTF World Cup in Belgium, Aruna Quadri has returned to the elite rating in the November 2017 ITTF ranking as the Nigerian moved from 36 to be ranked 27 in the world. Quadri, who became …
