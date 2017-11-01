Aruna Quadri shoots up to 27 in latest ITTF ranking – The Nation Newspaper
Aruna Quadri shoots up to 27 in latest ITTF ranking
Winning the 2017 Polish Open coupled with his performance at the ITTF World Cup in Belgium, Aruna Quadri has returned to the elite rating in the November 2017 ITTF ranking as the Nigerian moved from 36 to be ranked 27 in the world. Quadri, who became …
