As Buhari swears-in new SGF ‘Boss Mustapha’, Osinbajo settles issues among ministers

Before the commencement of the swearing-in ceremony of the new appointed SGF Boss Mustapha on Wednesday, vice president Yemi Osinbajo was reportedly seen sorting issues among the cabinet minsters, newsmen report.

These include, Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Head of the Civil Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister for Trade and Investments, Okechukwu Elenama; Minister of State for Trade and Invetments, Aisha Abubakar and the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

However, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council Meeting was decorated with an emblem by the Legion National Chairman, Maj. Gen. Jones Akpa and thus swore-in the new appointed SGF, Boss Mustapha in the state house Abuja.

The ceremony according to report was witnessed by virtually all the members of the Federal Executive Council members, newsmen report.

It was gathered that the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance was officially launched today.

Boss Mustapha, who replaced Babachir Lawal over the controversial N220 million grass-cutting contracts awarded last year, took an oath of office and was swore-in.

Details later:

