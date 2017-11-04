Pages Navigation Menu

As loud and snotty as ever, the Dead Boys are keeping punk alive

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Before the Dead Boys headed out on the road on their 40th anniversary tour, guitarist Cheetah Chrome told us about the enduring legacy of their punk-template track Sonic Reducer, why finding the right producer is critical, and what a 80th anniversary run might be like.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

