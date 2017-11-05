As Race for 9mobile Acquisition Hots up…

THISDAY Newspapers

Incentives like the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria to the 13 local banks involved in a 9mobile loan facility to take a five per cent provision as part of their third-quarter results, the Senate's determination to address the firm's crisis …

Dangote, Helios Towers, joins race to acquire 9mobile Naija247news



all 2 news articles »