Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

As Race for 9mobile Acquisition Hots up… – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

As Race for 9mobile Acquisition Hots up…
THISDAY Newspapers
Incentives like the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria to the 13 local banks involved in a 9mobile loan facility to take a five per cent provision as part of their third-quarter results, the Senate's determination to address the firm's crisis
Dangote, Helios Towers, joins race to acquire 9mobileNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.