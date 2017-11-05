Assassins murder Action Democratic Party state Chairman; body riddled with 16 bullets

The Chairman of Action Democratic Party ADP Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum, was murdered by assassins two nights ago. According to a media statement released by Kayode Jacobs, Director Media ADP, Josiah Waziri Fursum’s body was riddled with 16 bullets of the assassins.. The party urged security officials to do the needful […]

The post Assassins murder Action Democratic Party state Chairman; body riddled with 16 bullets appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

