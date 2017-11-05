Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Association wants sign language included in schools’ curriculum

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Mr Polycarp Udeagu, Chairman, Nigeria Association of the Deaf in Anambra, has called for inclusion of sign language in the schools’ curriculum in the state. He said that the inclusion and teaching of sign would afford special persons the room to catch up with daily conversations like other normal people. Udeagu made the call during…

The post Association wants sign language included in schools’ curriculum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.