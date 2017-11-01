Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU Strike: Lecturers May Begin Another Industrial Action

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

There are indications that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may embark on another industrial action, Wednesday, November 1. The union in September called off its one month strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government that their demands would be implemented before the end of October. Today is the last day in …

The post ASUU Strike: Lecturers May Begin Another Industrial Action appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.