At least 20 dead in Texas church shooting: US media

Washington, United States | AFP | At least 20 people are dead after a shooting at a Texas church on Sunday, US media reported.

ABC News cited a law enforcement official as saying 20 were killed and 30 wounded in the shooting.

Other media outlets were citing unnamed officials who gave death tolls as high as 27.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, reports said.

The shooter was reportedly killed.

The post At least 20 dead in Texas church shooting: US media appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

