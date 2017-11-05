Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At NNF workshop: Experts chart path for community engagement in solid minerals sector – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

At NNF workshop: Experts chart path for community engagement in solid minerals sector
Vanguard
New Nigeria Foundation (NNF), with the support of Ford Foundation, organised a two-day workshop, with the theme “Contemporary Community Engagement Models in the Oil and Gas Sector: Lessons for other Sectors” in Lagos, last Thursday, 2nd and Friday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.