Atiku denies video clip on Presidential declaration

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

FORMER VICE President, Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from a fake video purporting to be a formal declaration of his intent to contest the 2019 presidential election. Reacting to the fake video which is now in circulation, the former Vice President speaking through his media office in Abuja, said the video is a bad job […]

