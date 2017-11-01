Atiku reacts to death of Tinubu’s son

Ex-Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar has expressed “shock and anguish” over the sudden death of Jide, the son of his political colleague and friend, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Atiku said this in a personal message to the Tinubu family, “counselling them not to lose faith in the will […]

Atiku reacts to death of Tinubu’s son

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

