Auchi Poly student killed by vigilante at graduation party

By Gabriel Enogholase

AUCHI—A female graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Miss Uloko Laurenta Apaume, was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante, who was meant to protect them during their graduation party.

The party, it was gathered, was put together by the students to celebrate the successful completion of their programmes in the institution.

It was learned that Uloko, a Banking and Finance graduate, along with other students, after writing their last paper on Thursday, invited members of the community’s vigilante group, as part of the tradition, to help secure the place for a peaceful party.

An eyewitness disclosed that one of the vigilante members, in the mood of celebration, shot into the air, but no bullet came out.

The eyewitness said: “But as the vigilante was lowering the gun to know why the bullet failed to come out, it discharged and accidentally hit the girl, one of the celebrants.”

The development was said to have caused panic, as the celebrating students scampered for safety.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who confirmed the incident, said it was clearly a misadventure and not intentional killing.

According to him, “the vigilante men, according to the report of the Divisional Police Officer on ground, had been invited by the students for the night party.

“It was clearly a misadventure; it was not an intentional killing as there is no record of any sort that there had been malice between the late student, or any student for that matter, and the vigilante men. So, the vigilante man had an accidental discharge so to say, while the celebration was on.”

According to him, the suspect was already in their custody, assuring that the Police was doing everything to pacify the students so that there will be no reprisal attack on innocent citizens.

The post Auchi Poly student killed by vigilante at graduation party appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

